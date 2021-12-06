Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Countries Should Bolster Law on Incendiary Weapons

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An incendiary weapon falls in Eastern Ghouta on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria, on March 23, 2018. © 2018 HAMZA AL-AJWEH/AFP via Getty Images As a major United Nations disarmament conference is set to be held in Geneva from December 13-17, healthcare professionals and burn survivor organizations from around the world are adding a compelling voice to the diplomatic debate around incendiary weapons. Members of these groups, who best understand the cruel effects of incendiary weapons, have signed an open letter urging governments to reevaluate and strengthen international…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


