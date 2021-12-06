Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vote buying is a big problem in Kenya. How to curb it before the 2022 elections

By Aaron Erlich, Assistant Professor, Centre for the Study of Democratic Citizenship, McGill University
“Vote buying” – when a voter exchanges his or her vote for some form of compensation in an election – plagues many electoral contexts across sub-Saharan African. Over the last two decades, however, Kenya has witnessed some of the highest rates of vote buying in sub-Saharan Africa.

According to Afrobarometer data between 2003 and 2014, more than a quarter of the population said they engaged in vote buying. Afrobarometer’s estimates are likely an understatement of the true scope of the problem.…


