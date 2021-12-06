Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan Sentences Rights Defender to 14 Years in Prison

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
A military court in Pakistan has reportedly sentenced human rights defender and political activist Idris Khattak to 14 years’ “rigorous imprisonment” on charges of espionage after anonymous sources claimed he had provided sensitive information to a “foreign intelligence agency.” Click to expand Image Idris Khattak.  © Twitter/ @IdrisKhattak Khattak, 57, was taken into custody on November 13, 2019, when armed men intercepted his car near Swabi, in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. He has since been held incommunicado. On November 24, Khattak’s family filed a petition in the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ How Christmas became an American holiday tradition, with a Santa Claus, gifts and a tree
~ Carbon capture and storage: where should the world store CO₂? It's a moral dilemma
~ Are you interested in the weather and its impact on nature? Here's a career for you
~ Tanzania put education high on the agenda at independence. Here are the results 60 years on
~ Vote buying is a big problem in Kenya. How to curb it before the 2022 elections
~ The growth of South Africa's cultural industries depends on broader state policies
~ Tanzania at 60: a model of co-existence held back by political rigidity
~ The West must cut a deal with the Taliban to prevent mass starvation in Afghanistan
~ Cicero isn’t a model for saving the state, but a symbol of what destroyed it
~ Floods are going to get worse: we need to start preparing for them now
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter