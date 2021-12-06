Tolerance.ca
Quotes from Frantz Fanon's Wretched of the Earth that resonate 60 years later

By Nigel Gibson, Professor of Interdisciplinary Studies, Emerson College
Franz Fanon, the Martiniquan born psychiatrist, committed Algerian revolutionary and Pan-African thinker, died 60 years ago on December 6, 1961 just after the publication of his last book, The Wretched of the Earth. To mark this 60th anniversary, Nigel C. Gibson has just published his collection, Fanon Today: The Reason and Revolt of the Wretched of the Earth. He discusses some important quotes from Fanon’s global classic.

