Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Aung San Suu Kyi Sentenced to 4 Years

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Aung San Suu Kyi in Naypyidaw, September 19, 2017. © 2017 Reuters (Bangkok) – Myanmar’s junta should immediately quash the verdict against Aung San Suu Kyi, who on December 6, 2021, was found guilty of inciting public unrest and breaching Covid-19 restrictions and sentenced to four years in prison, Human Rights Watch said today. The 76-year-old de facto leader of Myanmar prior to the February military coup faces an additional 10 politically motivated charges, including for possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies, corruption, and election fraud, carrying a total potential…


