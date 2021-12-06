Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A new report shows worrying growth of the diabetes pandemic

By Ayesha Motala, Professor and Head Department of Diabetes and Endocrinology, University of KwaZulu-Natal
With such a sharp increase in global prevalence, it’s clear that that diabetes is spiralling out of control. It can no longer be ignored.


© The Conversation -


