Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Running Berejiklian ahead of ICAC report would send the worst of signals on integrity

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
There is a push within the Liberal party, backed by Scott Morrison, for former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian to run for the seat of Warringah. As the Liberals are desperate to get this seat back from independent Zali Steggall.


© The Conversation -


