Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Does vaping really damage DNA and increase the risk of cancer?

By Caitlin Notley, Senior Lecturer in Mental Health, University of East Anglia
Konstantinos Farsalinos, Research Associate, University of West Attica, Greece, University of West Attica
Share this article
Vapers experience DNA changes, according to a recent paper published in Nature, and the changes are similar to those seen in smokers – although much less pronounced.

Crucially, this evidence was based on a few people by examining changes in their DNA at the time of the analysis, similar to creating a snapshot image, without considering any potential future change in vaping or smoking behaviour. The study does not provide real-world evidence of vaping-associated ill health in humans.

Positively,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Myanmar: Aung San Suu Kyi Sentenced to 4 Years
~ A new report shows worrying growth of the diabetes pandemic
~ La France souhaite améliorer ses relations avec l’Afrique, mais elle s’y prend mal
~ View from The Hill: Running Berejiklian ahead of ICAC report would send the worst of signals on integrity
~ Libérer la parole des victimes, une condition pour rompre avec la banalisation du viol en Côte d'Ivoire
~ Nobel Peace Prize ceremony: Maria Ressa and Dmitri Muratov represent a profession with at least 1,636 members killed in 20 years (46 this year alone)
~ Death and destruction as former allies faced off in central Somalia
~ Citizens start clean-up and recovery efforts after protests and riots in Solomon Islands
~ FIFA: Ensure Fair Trial of World Cup Whistleblower
~ International Criminal Court Annual Meeting
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter