Does vaping really damage DNA and increase the risk of cancer?
By Caitlin Notley, Senior Lecturer in Mental Health, University of East Anglia
Konstantinos Farsalinos, Research Associate, University of West Attica, Greece, University of West Attica
Vapers experience DNA changes, according to a recent paper published in Nature, and the changes are similar to those seen in smokers – although much less pronounced.
Crucially, this evidence was based on a few people by examining changes in their DNA at the time of the analysis, similar to creating a snapshot image, without considering any potential future change in vaping or smoking behaviour. The study does not provide real-world evidence of vaping-associated ill health in humans.
Positively,…
- Monday, December 6, 2021