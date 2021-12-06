Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

FIFA: Ensure Fair Trial of World Cup Whistleblower

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Abdullah Ibhais at a resturant. © 2021 Abdullah Ibhais (Beirut) – FIFA should publicly call on the Qatari authorities to ensure a fair trial for the detained former employee of Qatar’s World Cup organizers, Human Rights Watch and FairSquare said in a letter to FIFA on November 19, 2021. The employee, Abdullah Ibhais, who is appealing a five-year prison sentence handed down in April 2021 for offenses including bribery and misuse of funds, was taken into custody on November 15. A family member said he has been on hunger strike since his detention. “Increasingly it…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Death and destruction as former allies faced off in central Somalia
~ Citizens start clean-up and recovery efforts after protests and riots in Solomon Islands
~ International Criminal Court Annual Meeting
~ Washington agreeable to military regime in Lebanon
~ France hands Lebanese minister's head to heir of Saudi throne
~ Labor offers extra university places, but more radical change is needed
~ Indonesia can become a global player in the fight against climate change with these two solutions
~ Australia's agriculture sector sorely needs more insights from First Nations people. Here's how we get there
~ COVID saw us sitting longer – and diabetes rose globally by 16% in 2 years. Time to get moving
~ Media inclusion of Indigenous peoples is increasing but there is still room for improvement
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter