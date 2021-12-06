Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

International Criminal Court Annual Meeting

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
(The Hague) – Member countries of the International Criminal Court (ICC) should use their annual meeting to reinforce commitments for the court’s delivery of justice for the worst international crimes, Human Rights Watch said today. In advance of the session, Human Rights Watch issued an 18-page report making recommendations to ICC member countries attending the Assembly of States Parties meeting in The Hague from December 6-11, 2021. At this year’s meeting, the Assembly’s 20th, member countries will further address the extensive review by independent experts of the court’s performance. They will…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Death and destruction as former allies faced off in central Somalia
~ Citizens start clean-up and recovery efforts after protests and riots in Solomon Islands
~ FIFA: Ensure Fair Trial of World Cup Whistleblower
~ Washington agreeable to military regime in Lebanon
~ France hands Lebanese minister's head to heir of Saudi throne
~ Labor offers extra university places, but more radical change is needed
~ Indonesia can become a global player in the fight against climate change with these two solutions
~ Australia's agriculture sector sorely needs more insights from First Nations people. Here's how we get there
~ COVID saw us sitting longer – and diabetes rose globally by 16% in 2 years. Time to get moving
~ Media inclusion of Indigenous peoples is increasing but there is still room for improvement
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter