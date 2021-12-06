COVID saw us sitting longer – and diabetes rose globally by 16% in 2 years. Time to get moving
By Christian Brakenridge, PhD Candidate, Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute
David Dunstan, Professor and Laboratory Head of Physical Activity, Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute
Just over 10% of the world’s adults now live with diabetes and the COVID pandemic saw many people sitting down for longer periods – but small daily changes can improve health.
- Sunday, December 5, 2021