Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is your neighbourhood underinsured? Search our map to find out

By Kate Isabel Booth, Senior Lecturer in Human Geography and Planning, University of Tasmania
Share this article
Even if you’re well covered, your area may struggle long after a disaster if most locals don’t have enough home and/or contents insurance. Search our map by postcode or suburb name to check your area.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Autistic people need a greater say in where NZ's autism research funding is spent – here’s a way forward
~ 80 years on, the attack on Pearl Harbour offers lessons for today
~ Why dingoes should be considered native to mainland Australia – even though humans introduced them
~ 'I can only do so much': we asked fast-fashion shoppers how ethical concerns shape their choices
~ We're short of teachers, and the struggles to find training placements in schools add to the problem
~ Making the tobacco industry pay for cigarette litter could stop 4.5 billion butts polluting the Australian environment
~ Private space stations are coming. Will they be better than their predecessors?
~ How dual loyalties created an ethics problem for Chris Cuomo and CNN
~ Montréal Massacre anniversary: The media must play a key role in fighting femicide
~ The long fight against sexual assault and harassment at universities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter