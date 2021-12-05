Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
'I can only do so much': we asked fast-fashion shoppers how ethical concerns shape their choices

By Tara Stringer, PhD Candidate, Queensland University of Technology
Alice Payne, Associate Professor in Fashion, Queensland University of Technology, Queensland University of Technology
Gary Mortimer, Professor of Marketing and Consumer Behaviour, Queensland University of Technology
You’ve found the perfect dress. You’ve tried it on before and you know it looks great. Now it’s on sale, a discount so large the store is practically giving it away. Should you buy it?

For some of us it’s a no-brainer. For others it’s an ethical dilemma whenever we shop for clothes. What matters more? How the item was made or how much it costs? Is the most important information on the label or the price tag?

Of the world’s industries that profit from worker exploitation,…


