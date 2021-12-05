Making the tobacco industry pay for cigarette litter could stop 4.5 billion butts polluting the Australian environment
By Kylie Morphett, Research Fellow, School of Public Health, The University of Queensland
Coral Gartner, Director, NHMRC Centre of Research Excellence on Achieving the Tobacco Endgame, The University of Queensland
William Clarke, Professor of waste management, The University of Queensland
In Australia alone, it’s estimated up to 8.9 billion butts are littered each year. A new report finds a mandatory product stewardship scheme can cut this by around half.
- Sunday, December 5, 2021