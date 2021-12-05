Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How dual loyalties created an ethics problem for Chris Cuomo and CNN

By Jane E Kirtley, Silha Professor of Media Ethics and Law, University of Minnesota
A journalist’s role is to serve the public interest. But CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, by helping his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a scandal, put personal interests above the public’s.


