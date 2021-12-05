Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Montréal Massacre anniversary: The media must play a key role in fighting femicide

By Jordan Fairbairn, Associate Professor, Sociology, King's University College, Western University
Ciara Boyd, PhD Student, Sociology, University of Guelph
Myrna Dawson, Professor and Research Leadership Chair, Sociology, University of Guelph
Yasmin Jiwani, Professor of Communication Studies; Research Chair on Intersectionality, Violence and Resistance, Concordia University
In covering femicide, media have a leading role, not only in awareness and education generally, but in actively shaping the construction of attitudes and beliefs that can help prevention efforts.


