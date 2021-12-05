Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The long fight against sexual assault and harassment at universities

By Catherine Carstairs, Professor, Department of History, University of Guelph
Kathryn Hughes, Research assistant, Department of History, University of Guelph
With the return to university campuses this fall, there have been disturbing reports of both sexual assaults and sexist incidents.

At Western University, for example, four students reported being sexually assaulted and there was mass student mobilization following social media reports of numerous sexual assaults at a residence. Police say while they…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


