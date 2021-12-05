Tolerance.ca
Fossil spine suggests ancient human relative walked like us, but climbed like an ape

By Scott A. Williams, Associate Professor of Biological Anthropology, New York University
Around two million years ago an ancient human relative, Australopithecus sediba, lived in what is today South Africa, nearby a cave called Malapa that’s a part of the Cradle of Humankind. Until recently, it was not clear how much the species spent climbing in trees and walking on two legs on the ground.

The discovery of a lumbar vertebra from the lower back of a single female Australopithecus sediba – with other parts of the same…


