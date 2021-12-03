Plastic trash in the ocean is a global problem, and the US is the top source – a new report urges action
By Matthew Savoca, Postdoctoral researcher, Stanford University
Anna Robuck, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
Lauren Kashiwabara, Master's Degree Student in Biological Sciences, University of the Pacific
An estimated 8 million metric tons of plastic waste enters the ocean each year – equivalent to dumping in a garbage truckload of it every minute. A new report calls on the US to help stem the deluge.
