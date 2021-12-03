Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How the United Nations' new 'open science framework' could speed up the pace of discovery

By Cathy Foley, Australia's Chief Scientist, Office of the Chief Scientist
Making scientific research free to read could bolster collaboration and research on solving problems such as pandemics, climate change and more. The UN has taken a step towards realising this goal.


More
