Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Covid-19 Hampers Workplace Safety in Georgia’s Mines

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Miners enter the Mindeli coal mine in Tkibuli, Georgia, July 13, 2018.  © 2018 REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili Two people died in a mining accident in the country of Georgia’s western coal mining town of Tkibuli last week. The accident in itself was tragic, but even more heartbreaking when you consider the context. The dangers of working in Georgia’s mines have been well documented, including by Human Rights Watch in a 2019 report. Sweeping amendments to Georgia’s Labor Code in 2020 were supposed to help change that. The reforms introduced regulations for such crucial…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


