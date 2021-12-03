Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Azerbaijan: Opposition Leader Beaten in Custody

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Tofiq Yagublu (file photo). © Azadliq Radiosu/RFERL (Berlin) – Azerbaijan police violently dispersed a peaceful protest in central Baku on December 1, 2021, and detained dozens of protesters, Human Rights Watch said today. Among those detained was an opposition leader, Tofig Yagublu, who sustained multiple injuries in police custody. Yagublu, 60, said police severely beat him while videoing him and demanding that he say on camera that he would stop criticizing Azerbaijan’s leadership. “Azerbaijani authorities have yet again demonstrated brazen contempt for people’s…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Covid-19 Hampers Workplace Safety in Georgia’s Mines
~ People with Disabilities in Mexico Underrepresented in Politics
~ Here’s why people might discriminate against foreign accents – new research
~ 'Merely tinkering': expert analysis of the UK government's new plan to reform social care in England
~ Letters from Sondheim: how I got to know the great composer
~ Facebook: latest court case shows how Europe is clamping down over data gathering and fake news
~ Kenya has imposed a holiday season COVID-19 vaccine mandate: why it's premature
~ Are you binge-watching too much? How to know if your TV habits are a problem – and what to do about it
~ Women's sport is on the way up – but more needs to be done to secure its future
~ After targeting journalists, Russian authorities now targeting their lawyers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter