Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Women's sport is on the way up – but more needs to be done to secure its future

By Keith Parry, Deputy Head Of Department in Department of Sport & Event Management, Bournemouth University
Beth Clarkson, Senior Lecturer in Sports Management, University of Portsmouth
Rafaelle Nicholson, Bournemouth University
The delayed 2020/21 Women’s FA Cup final is finally taking place. Two London rivals, Arsenal and Chelsea, and some of the best players in the world make this a sporting event worthy of a grand stage such as Wembley Stadium. The timing of the final, December 5, is significant and ironic, as on December 5 1921 the Football Association banned women’s football.

The ban was because sports were believed to be unsuitable…


