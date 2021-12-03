Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Council of Europe Sanctions Turkey

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Osman Kavala © 2017 Anadolu Kültür (Istanbul) – The Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers decision notifying Turkey it will start infringement proceedings over its failure to comply with the European Court of Human Rights’ (ECtHR) order to free the jailed human rights defender Osman Kavala is a welcome step, Human Rights Watch, the International Commission of Jurists, and the Turkey Litigation Support Project said today. The three organizations have repeatedly recommended this necessary response in submissions to the Committee over the past year. In its decision…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


