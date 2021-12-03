Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Asylum Rights Thrown into a Frozen Ditch on Poland-Belarus Border

By Human Rights Watch
As families huddle to keep warm in the forests along the Poland-Belarus border, some of them nursing wounds from violent ping-pong pushbacks, the European Commission has proposed a plan to make a horrible situation even worse. On December 1, the commission proposed emergency measures to allow Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania –the three EU countries bordering Belarus – to derogate from EU asylum rules.


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


