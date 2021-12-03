Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pregnancy apps and online spaces fail to support individuals grieving a pregnancy loss – here's what to do about it

By Nazanin Andalibi, Assistant Professor of Information, University of Michigan
Share this article
New research shows technologies like pregnancy apps do not account for pregnancy loss 72% of the time, causing real harm to users.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Here’s why we might discriminate against foreign accents – new research
~ Churches aren't helping asylum seekers 'game' the immigration system
~ Why do couples use baby talk with one another?
~ 'The Beatles: Get Back' glosses over the band's acrimonious end
~ Political rage: America survived a decade of anger in the 18th century – but can it now?
~ Omicron: Britain plans to vaccinate 25 million in two months – but can it be done?
~ Government must back UK train travel or risk long-term retreat to cars
~ Diabetes drug may help improve symptoms for people with heart failure – new research
~ Digital surveillance / Pegasus: Civil society calls for EU sanctions against NSO Group
~ Turkey: Council of Europe Sanctions Turkey
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter