Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Political rage: America survived a decade of anger in the 18th century – but can it now?

By Maurizio Valsania, Professor of American History, Università di Torino
Share this article
Like today, passions were strong and political discourse was inflamed in late 18th-century America. Angry mobs torched buildings. Virginians drank a toast to George Washington’s speedy death.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Here’s why we might discriminate against foreign accents – new research
~ Churches aren't helping asylum seekers 'game' the immigration system
~ Why do couples use baby talk with one another?
~ 'The Beatles: Get Back' glosses over the band's acrimonious end
~ Pregnancy apps and online spaces fail to support individuals grieving a pregnancy loss – here's what to do about it
~ Omicron: Britain plans to vaccinate 25 million in two months – but can it be done?
~ Government must back UK train travel or risk long-term retreat to cars
~ Diabetes drug may help improve symptoms for people with heart failure – new research
~ Digital surveillance / Pegasus: Civil society calls for EU sanctions against NSO Group
~ Turkey: Council of Europe Sanctions Turkey
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter