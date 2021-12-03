Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Government must back UK train travel or risk long-term retreat to cars

By Stephen Joseph, Visiting Professor, Smart Mobility Research Unit, University of Hertfordshire
Share this article
There’s no doubt that the UK’s railways have been hit hard by the pandemic. Recent figures from the Office of Rail and Road show a huge drop in passenger numbers, from April 2020 to March 2021. Over that period numbers fell at some previously busy stations like London Waterloo, by 86%. While numbers at Stratford, in east London, (the UK’s busiest station) fell by 67%.

Passenger numbers did rise over the summer…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Here’s why we might discriminate against foreign accents – new research
~ Churches aren't helping asylum seekers 'game' the immigration system
~ Why do couples use baby talk with one another?
~ 'The Beatles: Get Back' glosses over the band's acrimonious end
~ Pregnancy apps and online spaces fail to support individuals grieving a pregnancy loss – here's what to do about it
~ Political rage: America survived a decade of anger in the 18th century – but can it now?
~ Omicron: Britain plans to vaccinate 25 million in two months – but can it be done?
~ Diabetes drug may help improve symptoms for people with heart failure – new research
~ Digital surveillance / Pegasus: Civil society calls for EU sanctions against NSO Group
~ Turkey: Council of Europe Sanctions Turkey
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter