Human Rights Observatory

Diabetes drug may help improve symptoms for people with heart failure – new research

By Vassilios Vassiliou, Professor of Cardiac Medicine, University of East Anglia
Vasiliki Tsampasian, Cardiology SpR & NIHR Academic Clinical Fellow, University of East Anglia
Heart failure is one of the most common cardiac diseases, affecting more than 30 million people worldwide. It happens when the heart can’t deliver enough blood and oxygen to meet the demands of the body’s essential organs.

There are two types of heart failure. About half of patients have a type called reduced ejection fraction, where the heart does not pump properly. The other half of heart failure patients have a type called preserved ejection fraction. This is where the heart still appears…


© The Conversation -


