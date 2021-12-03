Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Omicron: better to be safe (and quick) than sorry

By Dominic Wilkinson, Consultant Neonatologist and Professor of Ethics, University of Oxford
Jonathan Pugh, Research Fellow in Applied Moral Philosophy, University of Oxford
Share this article
On discovering the omicron variant, many countries moved quickly to impose travel restrictions and other public health measures, such as compulsory mask wearing. But, given the lack of data, is this the best course of action?

These measures have tangible costs, and some have argued that they are an over-reaction. Critics…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ France and the UK: behind two men scoring political points are teams of diplomats behaving like grown ups
~ The Beatles: Get Back and the magic of seeing chords become anthems
~ Here’s why we might discriminate against foreign accents: new research
~ Recognize Immigrants’ Human Need for Stability
~ View from The Hill: Albanese's 43% emissions reduction target by 2030 has some political cover
~ Platée reigns supreme on the Sydney operatic stage
~ Indonesian police arrested students who raised banned ‘Papuan Independence Day’ flag
~ EU: Sanction NSO Group Over Abusive Spyware
~ Lebanon: Syrian Refugee Children Blocked from School
~ Xiomara Castro elected in Honduras
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter