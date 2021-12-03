Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Here’s why we might discriminate against foreign accents: new research

By Shiri Lev-Ari, Lecturer in Psychology, Royal Holloway University of London
New research shows that increasing exposure to foreign accents makes it easier to process - and that can reduce bias which is not based on negative perceptions or prejudice.


© The Conversation -


