Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Recognize Immigrants’ Human Need for Stability

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Community members from local organizations La Colmena and CUFFH participate in the 11 mile march for immigration reform, on Friday, November 12, 2021 in New York City.  © 2021 Yesenia Mata All people, including immigrants like me, have a basic need for some semblance of stability. But addressing this need hangs in the balance as the Senate contemplates the Build Back Better Act. When the US House of Representatives passed the nearly $2 trillion bill two weeks ago, it included temporary protections for undocumented immigrants who have lived in the US for at least…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


