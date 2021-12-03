Tolerance.ca
View from The Hill: Albanese's 43% emissions reduction target by 2030 has some political cover

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Labor’s “Powering Australia” climate policy, released on Friday, is carefully calibrated to the politics.

Anthony Albanese described it as “modest”, declaring “we do not pretend that it is a radical policy”. It is indeed risk averse.

Labor has learned heaps from its 2019 climate policy problems which caused it so much grief, just when the issue should have been favourable ground for it.

For one thing, don’t be over-ambitious. For another, have answers, in the form of modelling. Don’t say costs can’t be estimated.

