Human Rights Observatory

Platée reigns supreme on the Sydney operatic stage

By Daniela Kaleva, Program Manager, Researcher Development, Deakin University
Review: Platée, directed by Neil Armfiled, Pinchgut Opera

French master composer and theorist Jean-Philippe Rameau (1683-1764) created the opera Platée for the wedding of Louis, Dauphin of France, son of King Louis XV of France, and the Infanta Maria Theresa of Spain.

The work challenged the traditional French opera of the time, the tragédie lyrique by subverting Greek mythological characters and infusing 18th century comédie lyrique with dramatic integrity between text and music, harmonic sophistication and comic grandeur.

The naïve…


