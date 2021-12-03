Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesian police arrested students who raised banned ‘Papuan Independence Day’ flag

By Global Voices South East Asia
Share this article
December 1, 2021, unofficially considered West Papua Independence Day, marked the 60th anniversary of when Papuans first flew the Morning Star flag in a bid for independence from the Dutch.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ EU: Sanction NSO Group Over Abusive Spyware
~ Lebanon: Syrian Refugee Children Blocked from School
~ Xiomara Castro elected in Honduras
~ Why do I grind my teeth and clench my jaw? And what can I do about it?
~ Safe, respected and free from violence: preventing violence against women in the Northern Territory
~ Most Australian households are well-positioned for electric vehicles – and an emissions ceiling would help
~ What is adaptive clothing and how can it make life easier for people with a disability?
~ The Productivity Commission has released proposals to bolster Australians' right to repair. But do they go far enough?
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on government scandal and Labor policy
~ How will 'independent learning' paradigm in Indonesia’s higher education benefit students with disabilities?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter