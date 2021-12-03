Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why do I grind my teeth and clench my jaw? And what can I do about it?

By Alexander Holden, Clinical Associate Professor, University of Sydney
Share this article
Dentists have reported a rise in teeth clenching and grinding since the pandemic began.

The symptoms of teeth clenching and/or grinding (also known as bruxing or parafunction) can include pain in teeth and gums, as well as jaw joints and muscles.

The pain it causes…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Indonesian police arrested students who raised banned ‘Papuan Independence Day’ flag
~ EU: Sanction NSO Group Over Abusive Spyware
~ Lebanon: Syrian Refugee Children Blocked from School
~ Xiomara Castro elected in Honduras
~ Safe, respected and free from violence: preventing violence against women in the Northern Territory
~ Most Australian households are well-positioned for electric vehicles – and an emissions ceiling would help
~ What is adaptive clothing and how can it make life easier for people with a disability?
~ The Productivity Commission has released proposals to bolster Australians' right to repair. But do they go far enough?
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on government scandal and Labor policy
~ How will 'independent learning' paradigm in Indonesia’s higher education benefit students with disabilities?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter