Human Rights Observatory

Safe, respected and free from violence: preventing violence against women in the Northern Territory

By Chay Brown, Research and Partnerships Manager, The Equality Institute, & Postdoctoral fellow, Australian National University
Carmel Simpson, Co-coordinator of Tangentyere Women’s Family Safety Group, Indigenous Knowledge
Shirleen Campbell, Co-coordinator of Tangentyere Women’s Family Safety Group, Indigenous Knowledge
The Northern Territory has the highest rates of domestic, family, and sexual violence in Australia. The Tangentyere women’s group shows how prevention projects can address gender inequality.


