The Productivity Commission has released proposals to bolster Australians' right to repair. But do they go far enough?
By Matthew Kearnes, Professor, Environment & Society, School of Humanities and Languages, UNSW
Kayleen Manwaring, Senior Lecturer, School of Private & Commercial Law, UNSW Law & Justice, UNSW
Paul Munro, Associate Professor in Human Geography, UNSW
Roberta Pala, Scientia PhD candidate in Science and Technology Studies, UNSW
Shanil Samarakoon, Lecturer, UNSW
2021 has been a milestone year for advocacy for a right to repair. In November, Apple announced its Self Service Repair program, through which it will offer parts, tools and manuals for consumers to repair their iPhones.
The announcement was cautiously welcomed by advocates, who have highlighted the company’s lacklustre record on repairability, and
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, December 2nd 2021