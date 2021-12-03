Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How will 'independent learning' paradigm in Indonesia’s higher education benefit students with disabilities?

By Dina Afrianty, Research Fellow at La Trobe Law School, La Trobe University
Alies Poetri Lintangsari, Lecturer, Universitas Brawijaya
Ive Emaliana, Lecturer, Universitas Brawijaya
Share this article
The Indonesian government introduced Merdeka Belajar (independent learning) last year. It’s a new paradigm in which educational institutions deliver their services in ways that promote autonomous learning.

It is geared towards equipping students with life…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Indonesian police arrested students who raised banned ‘Papuan Independence Day’ flag
~ EU: Sanction NSO Group Over Abusive Spyware
~ Lebanon: Syrian Refugee Children Blocked from School
~ Xiomara Castro elected in Honduras
~ Why do I grind my teeth and clench my jaw? And what can I do about it?
~ Safe, respected and free from violence: preventing violence against women in the Northern Territory
~ Most Australian households are well-positioned for electric vehicles – and an emissions ceiling would help
~ What is adaptive clothing and how can it make life easier for people with a disability?
~ The Productivity Commission has released proposals to bolster Australians' right to repair. But do they go far enough?
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on government scandal and Labor policy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter