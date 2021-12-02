Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

If your child is afraid of — or refusing — a medical procedure, here’s how to help

By Meghan McMurtry, Associate Professor in Psychology, University of Guelph
Kathryn Birnie, Assistant Professor and Psychologist in Pediatric Pain, University of Calgary
Children who avoid or refuse medical procedures like COVID-19 tests or vaccinations aren’t misbehaving — they need help to manage their fears. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help your child cope.


© The Conversation -


