Human Rights Observatory

Our understanding of black holes has changed over time

By Valerio Faraoni, Professor, Physics & Astronomy, Bishop's University
It took Albert Einstein 10 years to find the equations of general relativity, but German astrophysicist Karl Schwarzschild only needed a few months to solve them. Schwarzschild’s solution describes the gravity of an isolated, spherical and unchanging object — the enigmatic black hole — but it was not understood for many years.

Black holes helped to explain new astronomical discoveries, becoming essential ingredients of astrophysics. Science regarded…


© The Conversation -


