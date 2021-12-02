Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A new exoplanet: meet GJ 367b, an iron planet smaller and denser than Earth

By Coel Hellier, Professor of Astrophysics, Keele University
Share this article
Most of what we know about planets outside our Solar System relates to gas-giant planets. A new study has identified and characterised a smaller exoplanet.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ IOC Doubles Down on Losing China Strategy
~ Is your state ready to handle the influx of federal funds for expanding broadband?
~ Young people's fear of missing out may be fuelling feelings of social disconnection during COVID-19
~ 'One China' principle: what this interesting aspect of diplomacy means for China and Taiwan
~ Vital Signs: Albanese to come clean on emissions targets, but a carbon price is still hush-hush
~ What can we gain from open access to Australian research? Climate action for a start
~ Total solar eclipse will bring 2 minutes of darkness to Antarctica's months of endless daylight
~ Friday essay: Indigenous afterlives in Britain
~ Australia's biggest fossil fuel investment for a decade is in the works – and its greenhouse gas emissions will be horrifying
~ Football: English fans want an independent regulator – here's how it could help save clubs from ruin
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter