Is your state ready to handle the influx of federal funds for expanding broadband?
By Brian Whitacre, Professor and Neustadt Chair, Department of Agricultural Economics, Oklahoma State University
Christina Biedny, Ph.D. student in Agricultural Economics, Oklahoma State University
States have widely different track records on expanding broadband internet access. Here are the ones that could struggle to handle the federal funds coming their way.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, December 2nd 2021