Human Rights Observatory

'One China' principle: what this interesting aspect of diplomacy means for China and Taiwan

By Colin Alexander, Lecturer in Political Communications, Nottingham Trent University
The tense triangular relationship between the US, China and Taiwan has emerged once again amid escalating military tensions across the Taiwan Strait. The status of the small, densely populated island off the southeast coast of the Chinese mainland is hotly contested and there are almost daily news reports predicting that a newly…


