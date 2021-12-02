What can we gain from open access to Australian research? Climate action for a start
By Lucy Montgomery, Program Lead, Innovation in Knowledge Communication, Curtin University
Cameron Neylon, Professor of Research Communications, Curtin University
Karl Huang, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Culture and Technology, Curtin University
Open access to COVID-19 research accelerated the development of solutions. The urgency of climate change demands the same approach, but more than half of Australian research is still behind paywalls.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, December 2nd 2021