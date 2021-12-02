Australia's biggest fossil fuel investment for a decade is in the works – and its greenhouse gas emissions will be horrifying
By Bill Hare, Director, Climate Analytics, Adjunct Professor, Murdoch University (Perth), Visiting scientist, Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research
The sheer scale of emissions from the expansion, and projects linked, to it will make achieving 2030 emission targets much harder for Western Australia and by extension, Australia and the world.
© The Conversation
