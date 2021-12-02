Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate transition delay could cost the UK trillions

By Dan Chester, PhD Candidate, Lancaster Environment Centre, Lancaster University
From power plants to coffee cups or your childhood home, everything that makes up the economy has a life expectancy. Much of what we make and consume lasts just weeks, months or years. However, lots of infrastructure instead lasts lifetimes, binding future generations into pathways chosen long before them. The dilemma this poses is the quintessential story of climate change, but it is not just about traditional capital assets: people matter in this story too.

Over recent decades governments, companies and individuals have made sizeable investments in carbon-dependent infrastructure…


