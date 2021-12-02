Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada must once again grab its share of the auto industry, despite U.S. protectionism

By Dimitry Anastakis, Professor and LR Wilson/RJ Currie Chair in Canadian Business History, University of Toronto
Share this article
A look back at how Canada secured auto investment in the past shows how a peripheral economy gained a major auto sector — and how it might hold onto it even in the face of U.S. protectionism on EVs.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 'One China' principle: what this interesting aspect of diplomacy means for China and Taiwan
~ Vital Signs: Albanese to come clean on emissions targets, but a carbon price is still hush-hush
~ What can we gain from open access to Australian research? Climate action for a start
~ Total solar eclipse will bring 2 minutes of darkness to Antarctica's months of endless daylight
~ Friday essay: Indigenous afterlives in Britain
~ Australia's biggest fossil fuel investment for a decade is in the works – and its greenhouse gas emissions will be horrifying
~ Football: English fans want an independent regulator – here's how it could help save clubs from ruin
~ Climate transition delay could cost the UK trillions
~ The acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse raises questions about white privilege
~ Meghan Markle: Mail on Sunday loses appeal in privacy case – the judgment explained
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter