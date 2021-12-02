Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Meghan Markle: Mail on Sunday loses appeal in privacy case – the judgment explained

By Hayleigh Bosher, Senior Lecturer in Intellectual Property Law, Brunel University London
Share this article
Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) the publisher of the Daily Mail, the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline, has lost an appeal in its three-year legal battle against Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, over the Mail on Sunday’s publication of extracts from a letter written by the duchess to her father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.

The duchess sued for copyright infringement and breach of privacy, arguing that the letter to her father had been “private and personal”. High Court judge Mr Justice Warby issued a summary…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 'One China' principle: what this interesting aspect of diplomacy means for China and Taiwan
~ Vital Signs: Albanese to come clean on emissions targets, but a carbon price is still hush-hush
~ What can we gain from open access to Australian research? Climate action for a start
~ Total solar eclipse will bring 2 minutes of darkness to Antarctica's months of endless daylight
~ Friday essay: Indigenous afterlives in Britain
~ Australia's biggest fossil fuel investment for a decade is in the works – and its greenhouse gas emissions will be horrifying
~ Football: English fans want an independent regulator – here's how it could help save clubs from ruin
~ Climate transition delay could cost the UK trillions
~ Canada must once again grab its share of the auto industry, despite U.S. protectionism
~ The acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse raises questions about white privilege
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter