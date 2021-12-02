Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Civil Society Groups Seek Urgent UN Action on Yemen

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image UN member countries address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, September 25, 2021. © 2021 Kena Betancur/Pool Photo via AP © (New York) – The United Nations General Assembly should act swiftly to establish an investigative mechanism to gather and preserve evidence of serious human rights abuses and violations of the laws of war in Yemen, a coalition of more than 60 organizations said. Failure to act would not only be a vote for impunity in Yemen, it would be tantamount to a green light to commit further abuses…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ 'One China' principle: what this interesting aspect of diplomacy means for China and Taiwan
~ Vital Signs: Albanese to come clean on emissions targets, but a carbon price is still hush-hush
~ What can we gain from open access to Australian research? Climate action for a start
~ Total solar eclipse will bring 2 minutes of darkness to Antarctica's months of endless daylight
~ Friday essay: Indigenous afterlives in Britain
~ Australia's biggest fossil fuel investment for a decade is in the works – and its greenhouse gas emissions will be horrifying
~ Football: English fans want an independent regulator – here's how it could help save clubs from ruin
~ Climate transition delay could cost the UK trillions
~ Canada must once again grab its share of the auto industry, despite U.S. protectionism
~ The acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse raises questions about white privilege
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter